Photo 880
Lavender field
A lovely visit to the lavender fields today. 100 shots and I think that this is my favourite. Might need to share another favourite tomorrow.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
butterfly
,
lavender
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture, wonderful focus and dof.
July 5th, 2022
