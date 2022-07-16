Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 891
Waiting patiently
For the raft race to begin. See extra album.
Sitting on the sea wall at high tide.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1208
photos
127
followers
95
following
244% complete
View this month »
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
Latest from all albums
315
887
888
316
889
890
891
317
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th July 2022 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
sea
,
legs
JackieR
ace
Love these sea legs!!!
July 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close