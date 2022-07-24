Previous
Prettied up Helmets by wakelys
Photo 899

Prettied up Helmets

To be found outside of a motorcycle cafe.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana ace
What a fabulous idea and lovely shot!
July 24th, 2022  
