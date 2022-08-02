Previous
Next
Looking for inspiration by wakelys
Photo 908

Looking for inspiration

The tide is out so difficult to see that this is a harbour looking across to Portsmouth. A warm but dull day.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Goodness that is quite a distance, lovely path through the grasses.
August 2nd, 2022  
katy ace
I like the POV and composition of this one. Portsmouth definitely looks a long way away from this perspective
August 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise