Photo 920
Swimming with the wildlife!
Well a seagull is as interesting as it gets today.
Coming over cloudy but still vey warm.
The camera is waterproof.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
sea
seagull
harbour
kayakers
Sally Ings
ace
Super perspective and focus. Are you also out on the water?
August 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@salza
I was swimming next o the gull.
August 14th, 2022
Paul Alfsson
I've never seen a shot like this before, it's tremendous. The bird and the boats are all in the water at your level. MY FAV
August 14th, 2022
