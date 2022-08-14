Previous
Swimming with the wildlife! by wakelys
Photo 920

Swimming with the wildlife!

Well a seagull is as interesting as it gets today.
Coming over cloudy but still vey warm.
The camera is waterproof.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Sally Ings ace
Super perspective and focus. Are you also out on the water?
August 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@salza I was swimming next o the gull.
August 14th, 2022  
Paul Alfsson
I've never seen a shot like this before, it's tremendous. The bird and the boats are all in the water at your level. MY FAV
August 14th, 2022  
