Photo 921
Minding his own business
And then we turn up. First we stopped to pick up sea glass then we paddled by in the kayak (in both direction) and there he was quietly painting or sketching I think.
Play time with my lovely friend JackieR.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1249
photos
125
followers
96
following
252% complete
14
5
365
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
15th August 2022 2:13pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
beach
,
shore
,
stranger
Diana
ace
What a great scene you captured here, you did not seem to disturb him at all.
August 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
Great candid scene!
August 15th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love this candid, capturing his deep focus while he works so intently on his project.
August 15th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Great candid! He seems very engaged!
August 15th, 2022
JackieR
ace
A fabulous capture
August 15th, 2022
