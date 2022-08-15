Previous
Minding his own business by wakelys
Minding his own business

And then we turn up. First we stopped to pick up sea glass then we paddled by in the kayak (in both direction) and there he was quietly painting or sketching I think.
Play time with my lovely friend JackieR.
Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana
What a great scene you captured here, you did not seem to disturb him at all.
August 15th, 2022  
Mags
Great candid scene!
August 15th, 2022  
Shutterbug
Love this candid, capturing his deep focus while he works so intently on his project.
August 15th, 2022  
Ingrid
Great candid! He seems very engaged!
August 15th, 2022  
JackieR
A fabulous capture
August 15th, 2022  
