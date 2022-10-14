Previous
Predicting the weather by wakelys
Photo 981

Predicting the weather

Some would say that cows sitting indicates rain on the way. According to the metrological office there is no science to prove this.
Within a minute of taking this it rained!!
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

Diana ace
So I guess the people or farmers are right. Lovely capture and framing of this rural scene, hope you did not get wet.
October 14th, 2022  
