Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 981
Predicting the weather
Some would say that cows sitting indicates rain on the way. According to the metrological office there is no science to prove this.
Within a minute of taking this it rained!!
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1330
photos
123
followers
97
following
268% complete
View this month »
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
Latest from all albums
976
977
348
978
979
349
980
981
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
field
,
cows
,
theme-landscapes
Diana
ace
So I guess the people or farmers are right. Lovely capture and framing of this rural scene, hope you did not get wet.
October 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close