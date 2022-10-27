Sign up
Photo 994
Blustery day
It was very windy yesterday and this part of the beach is not easy to cycle along. Although very windy and wet from the sea spray it was a warm day for October.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th October 2022 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
bicycle
Dione Giorgio
Great clear action capture. Very atmospheric, too.
October 27th, 2022
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely place for a cycle ride even if it is a bit blustery
October 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
That sure looks like a wonderful place to cycle, albeit not safe under certain weather conditions.
October 27th, 2022
