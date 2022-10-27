Previous
Blustery day by wakelys
Photo 994

Blustery day

It was very windy yesterday and this part of the beach is not easy to cycle along. Although very windy and wet from the sea spray it was a warm day for October.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

Dione Giorgio
Great clear action capture. Very atmospheric, too.
October 27th, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely place for a cycle ride even if it is a bit blustery
October 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
That sure looks like a wonderful place to cycle, albeit not safe under certain weather conditions.
October 27th, 2022  
