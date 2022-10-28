Sign up
Photo 995
Arty underpass
The scene is of the local area.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
walmart
,
underpass
Diana
ace
That looks like some fabulous artwork, lovely shot!
October 28th, 2022
Pam
ace
It brightens up a dark place. Beautiful artwork.
October 28th, 2022
JackieR
ace
No buskers??? Love that light flare
October 28th, 2022
