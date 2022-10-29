Previous
I only have eyes for you. by wakelys
Photo 996

I only have eyes for you.

It’s a bit unnerving when your food looks at you.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Lis Lapthorn
Great cheeky little chaps.
October 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Hysterical!
October 29th, 2022  
Bill ace
Love ‘em they look way too much fun to eat (hope they aren’t running hopping?) away at my saying that.
October 29th, 2022  
