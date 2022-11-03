Previous
Next
Window lighting by wakelys
Photo 1001

Window lighting

The light cast across these books came from the window seen here In yesterdays shot.
There was a lovely warming and welcoming glow in this part of the library.
Best seen on black background.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise