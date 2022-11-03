Sign up
Photo 1001
Window lighting
The light cast across these books came from the window seen
here
In yesterdays shot.
There was a lovely warming and welcoming glow in this part of the library.
Best seen on black background.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1359
photos
126
followers
98
following
274% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd November 2022 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
lighting
,
owo-5
