Bokeh boy by wakelys
Photo 1002

Bokeh boy

The sun is shining and I could go outside to capture bokeh but I wanted to experiment with indoor lighting and aperture settings. So this is my offering for todays word after many failed attempts.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
