The demise of the spiders by wakelys
Photo 1003

The demise of the spiders

While looking for a pen that had rolled under a cupboard I found these. Not wanting to waste an opportunity I saved them for today. I then felt that maybe I should get the duster out and clean behind the cupboard. 365 has so much to answer for.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Dione Giorgio
Haha, there is always a photo opportunity around us, we just have to be on the lookout for it. A great macro capture, but I don't like spiders.
November 5th, 2022  
