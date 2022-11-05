Sign up
Photo 1003
The demise of the spiders
While looking for a pen that had rolled under a cupboard I found these. Not wanting to waste an opportunity I saved them for today. I then felt that maybe I should get the duster out and clean behind the cupboard. 365 has so much to answer for.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th November 2022 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spiders
,
minimal
,
owo-5
,
nov22words
Dione Giorgio
Haha, there is always a photo opportunity around us, we just have to be on the lookout for it. A great macro capture, but I don't like spiders.
November 5th, 2022
