Photo 1008
Is this an optical illusion?
Do you see the cone shape as concave or convex?
@dkbarnett
challenged me to do a Black & White abstract.
After a little thought I had a lightbulb moment!!
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th November 2022 12:53pm
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
get-pushed-536
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
Delwyn this is my attempt at B&W abstract.
November 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a brilliant idea and shot.
November 10th, 2022
