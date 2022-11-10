Previous
Is this an optical illusion? by wakelys
Is this an optical illusion?

Do you see the cone shape as concave or convex?
@dkbarnett challenged me to do a Black & White abstract.
After a little thought I had a lightbulb moment!!
ace
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
@dkbarnett Delwyn this is my attempt at B&W abstract.
November 10th, 2022  
What a brilliant idea and shot.
November 10th, 2022  
