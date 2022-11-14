Previous
Next
Dewdrops and cobwebs by wakelys
Photo 1012

Dewdrops and cobwebs

Inspired by @4rky.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Very very beautiful
November 14th, 2022  
katy ace
FAV I love the simplicity of it and the excellent detail especially on those drops
November 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Like little jewels, too beautiful.
November 14th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the juxtaposition of the web with the cold, hard barb wire. And I like the minimalism.
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise