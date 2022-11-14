Sign up
Photo 1012
Dewdrops and cobwebs
Inspired by
@4rky
.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
365
NIKON D5600
Taken: 14th November 2022 10:03am
barbed-wire
cobweb
dewdrops
JackieR
Very very beautiful
November 14th, 2022
katy
FAV I love the simplicity of it and the excellent detail especially on those drops
November 14th, 2022
Diana
Like little jewels, too beautiful.
November 14th, 2022
Shutterbug
Love the juxtaposition of the web with the cold, hard barb wire. And I like the minimalism.
November 14th, 2022
