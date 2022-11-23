Previous
Enlightened pancakes by wakelys
Photo 1021

Enlightened pancakes

I have use my shot from a couple of days ago and used the microwave as a backdrop.
Obviously have too much time on my hands. Now to get on with sweeping up leaves and go for a walk.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous and creative image, which I had as much time ;-)
November 23rd, 2022  
Lis Lapthorn
Yes, so creative. Excellent.
November 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
I was wondering how you got that 365 in the upper corner! Such a creative person. You have a marvelous mind to come up with these crazy ideas and execute them so well
November 23rd, 2022  
