Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1020
Sermon
I am not sure that the ducks are interested in what the Heron has to say.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1390
photos
127
followers
95
following
279% complete
View this month »
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
Latest from all albums
367
1017
368
1018
369
1019
370
1020
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd November 2022 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
heron
Kate
ace
LOL!
November 22nd, 2022
bruni
ace
I guess not...they all turn their heads away!
November 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close