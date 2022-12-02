Previous
Lake view by wakelys
Lake view

A slight chill in the air but perfect for an afternoon walk.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
moni kozi ace
Superb symmetry
December 2nd, 2022  
Bill ace
Lovely scenery, with great reflection. Very nice.
December 2nd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Looks very clear and wintry.
December 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
December 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Is this Frensham lake? It's stunningly beautiful waterscape
December 2nd, 2022  
