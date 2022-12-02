Sign up
Lake view
A slight chill in the air but perfect for an afternoon walk.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
2nd December 2022 2:22pm
water
,
sun
,
reflections.
moni kozi
ace
Superb symmetry
December 2nd, 2022
Bill
ace
Lovely scenery, with great reflection. Very nice.
December 2nd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Looks very clear and wintry.
December 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
December 2nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
Is this Frensham lake? It's stunningly beautiful waterscape
December 2nd, 2022
