Photo 1042
Who needs Banksy…
When you have your own local artist.
I know of one other
here
close by but will need to look out for more.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1418
photos
131
followers
97
following
285% complete
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1036
1037
376
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
walmart
,
notbanksy.
JackieR
ace
Oh that's lovely,Where is this one?
December 14th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
That is so cool!
December 14th, 2022
