Photo 1044
So did I….
You need to see
here
To understand my title.
The big boy lens did not help the quality of this shot maybe I am referring to the operator for taking the easy auto option.
Always a fabulous time watching the kingfishers.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
2
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
kingfisher.
Renee Salamon
ace
What a beauty
December 16th, 2022
Nina Ganci
terrific capture! wow!
fav
December 16th, 2022
