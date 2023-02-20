Sign up
Photo 1110
A blot on the landscape
A dumping area at the back of the boatyard.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
rubbish
waste
for2023
Dawn
ace
It surely looks a dumping area but like the splash of red
February 20th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
February 20th, 2023
katy
ace
This is what storm damage looks like for us. It’s forgivable when it’s caused by nature, not so much when humans are to blame. It does make an interesting landscape for you, especially with that spot of red.
February 20th, 2023
