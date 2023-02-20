Previous
Next
A blot on the landscape by wakelys
Photo 1110

A blot on the landscape

A dumping area at the back of the boatyard.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
It surely looks a dumping area but like the splash of red
February 20th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
February 20th, 2023  
katy ace
This is what storm damage looks like for us. It’s forgivable when it’s caused by nature, not so much when humans are to blame. It does make an interesting landscape for you, especially with that spot of red.
February 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise