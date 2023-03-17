Previous
Rainbow 17 by wakelys
Photo 1135

Rainbow 17

What do you do when you see colourful chairs in the Cathedral cafe? Move the furniture so that the chairs are in a better position away from the table.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
Yours is one of my favourite rainbow months......love the way you filled it with so many colours.
March 17th, 2023  
