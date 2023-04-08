Previous
Next
On the Wall 8 by wakelys
Photo 1157

On the Wall 8

Now I didn’t know that such a society existed. I have walked past this many times but not noticed it.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Interesting! I wonder if they got something else besides a plaque.
April 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s amazing the things we see regularly without actually seeing them!
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise