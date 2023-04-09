Previous
On the Wall 9

Well you learn so much information on a toilet wall. Who would have thought!!
This was in a small Hampshire town called Alresford. UK
Information relating to Harry Houghton below https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_Houghton
Casablanca ace
What a surprising plaque!
April 9th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Not the usual sort of graffiti.....
April 9th, 2023  
