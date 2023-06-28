Previous
St Andrews church by wakelys
St Andrews church

I love the simplicity of this little church.
We enjoy our stops for afternoon tea, short walk and a visit to a church. We are lucky to have so many of interest where we live.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Lesley ace
Serenely beautiful
June 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice symmetry what a peaceful place
June 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
You sure do, another little gem.
June 28th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice POV
June 28th, 2023  
