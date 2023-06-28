Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1238
St Andrews church
I love the simplicity of this little church.
We enjoy our stops for afternoon tea, short walk and a visit to a church. We are lucky to have so many of interest where we live.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1712
photos
136
followers
99
following
339% complete
View this month »
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Latest from all albums
474
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
27th June 2023 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church.
Lesley
ace
Serenely beautiful
June 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice symmetry what a peaceful place
June 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
You sure do, another little gem.
June 28th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice POV
June 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close