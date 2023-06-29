Sign up
Previous
Photo 1239
One for the fairies
For my get pushed challenge I was asked to do a still life featuring flowers and an object(s) of some sort?
I have been waiting to use this sweet little toadstool for sometime. It was a gift from a very dear friend.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
6
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
flowers
,
toadstool
,
stillife
,
get-pushed-569
Susan Wakely
ace
@francoise
this is my offering for the get pushed challenge.
June 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Oh this is just beautiful! Wonderful colours and reflections, great light too.
June 29th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
This is beautiful Susan!
June 29th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Beautiful low key fab reflection
June 29th, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Delightful!
June 29th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I'm sure the fairies will appreciate it. :)
June 29th, 2023
