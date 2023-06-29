Previous
One for the fairies by wakelys
One for the fairies

For my get pushed challenge I was asked to do a still life featuring flowers and an object(s) of some sort?
I have been waiting to use this sweet little toadstool for sometime. It was a gift from a very dear friend.
Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely ace
@francoise this is my offering for the get pushed challenge.
June 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh this is just beautiful! Wonderful colours and reflections, great light too.
June 29th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This is beautiful Susan!
June 29th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Beautiful low key fab reflection
June 29th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Delightful!
June 29th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I'm sure the fairies will appreciate it. :)
June 29th, 2023  
