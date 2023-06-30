Previous
Penstemon by wakelys
Photo 1240

Penstemon

These always remind me of cottage gardens.
Lacking in photographic inspiration today so when in doubt go into the garden.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Very nice with their pinks...
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise