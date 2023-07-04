Sign up
Previous
Photo 1244
Razorbill palace
Fascinating watching so many birds on the ledges of the rocks many huddling together. I guess their aim was fairly good at squirting their guano over the edge. They were very noisy and there was an aroma!! Pooeeee
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
birds
rocks
razorbills
Diana
ace
Fabulous nature shot! Where are you Susan?
July 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Pembrokeshire Wales. Fingers crossed for puffins tomorrow.
July 4th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh wow, we just watched gannets diving, not seen any in cliffs ( excels family if choughs!)
July 4th, 2023
