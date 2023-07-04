Previous
Razorbill palace by wakelys
Photo 1244

Razorbill palace

Fascinating watching so many birds on the ledges of the rocks many huddling together. I guess their aim was fairly good at squirting their guano over the edge. They were very noisy and there was an aroma!! Pooeeee
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

Diana ace
Fabulous nature shot! Where are you Susan?
July 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Pembrokeshire Wales. Fingers crossed for puffins tomorrow.
July 4th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh wow, we just watched gannets diving, not seen any in cliffs ( excels family if choughs!)
July 4th, 2023  
