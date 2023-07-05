Sign up
Previous
Photo 1245
Puffins
An 1 1/2 hour off my life well spent on a see safari to see the puffins. The boat was surrounded by thousands. Such a joy to see. There were many other birds but for me it was all about seeing puffins.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th July 2023 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
puffins
,
sea-safari
