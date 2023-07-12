Previous
Lordington Lavender by wakelys
Lordington Lavender

A lovely morning spent in the Lavender fields.
Funds raised by these open days go towards four charities one being https://www.mysistershouse.info/
It makes the day all the more special knowing that you are supporting a good cause.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
July 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 12th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
AAAAAAARRRRRRGH! Bizarrely, I'm allergic to Lavender. Just looking too long at that photo could give me an asthma attack. :)
July 12th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Lovely.
July 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@swillinbillyflynn please don’t look.
July 12th, 2023  
