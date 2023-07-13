Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1253
Hubby with his friend
A fabulous afternoon with Caffrey the Harris Hawk.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1740
photos
136
followers
100
following
343% complete
View this month »
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
Latest from all albums
1250
484
485
1251
1252
486
487
1253
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th July 2023 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
husband
,
hawk
,
bird-of-prey
Carole Sandford
ace
Eyeballing each other. Must have been an interesting afternoon.
July 13th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I'm so pleased the weather held off for you. A fab photo of your Him and friend
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close