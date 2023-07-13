Previous
Hubby with his friend by wakelys
Photo 1253

Hubby with his friend

A fabulous afternoon with Caffrey the Harris Hawk.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Eyeballing each other. Must have been an interesting afternoon.
July 13th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I'm so pleased the weather held off for you. A fab photo of your Him and friend
July 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise