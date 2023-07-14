Sign up
Previous
Photo 1254
Doogal
We meet this handsome little Kestrel after our Hawk Walk yesterday. Doogal was left to fly around for about 20 minutes.
It was so lovely to be close to this amazing bird.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th July 2023 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
kestrel
Diana
ace
What a beautiful shot of this gorgeous birs, wonderful detail and plumage.
July 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow stunning fav
July 14th, 2023
