Previous
Photo 1255
Mother and child reunion
One baa and the lamb came running. They were not bothered by our presence in the field when we went on our Hawk walk on Thursday.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=L0BUsDf0dxY&vidve=5727&autoplay=1
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
sheep
song
lamb
title-98
Dawn
Looking almost ready for the pot ,a nice shot
July 15th, 2023
Diana
Lovely shot and song title, that sure is one big momma!
July 15th, 2023
Boxplayer
Sweeties.
July 15th, 2023
