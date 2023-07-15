Previous
Mother and child reunion by wakelys
Mother and child reunion

One baa and the lamb came running. They were not bothered by our presence in the field when we went on our Hawk walk on Thursday.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

Dawn
Looking almost ready for the pot ,a nice shot
July 15th, 2023  
Diana
Lovely shot and song title, that sure is one big momma!
July 15th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Sweeties.
July 15th, 2023  
