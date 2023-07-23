Previous
We decided to eat inside! by wakelys
Photo 1263

We decided to eat inside!

It was a tad wet and windy.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Diana ace
A wise decision and stunning image, love the trickling rain and pops of lovely colours.
July 23rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Fab abstract redundant parasols!!
July 23rd, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Great shot to show the weather conditions at this time. Wish it was like this here too today. It is too hot even indoors.
July 23rd, 2023  
Liz Gooster
I love this!
July 23rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great evocative shot
July 23rd, 2023  
