Photo 1263
We decided to eat inside!
It was a tad wet and windy.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
5
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
weather
,
rain
,
wind
,
umbrellas
Diana
ace
A wise decision and stunning image, love the trickling rain and pops of lovely colours.
July 23rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Fab abstract redundant parasols!!
July 23rd, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Great shot to show the weather conditions at this time. Wish it was like this here too today. It is too hot even indoors.
July 23rd, 2023
Liz Gooster
I love this!
July 23rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great evocative shot
July 23rd, 2023
