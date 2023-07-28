Previous
Police Box? by wakelys
Photo 1268

Police Box?

These are the doors to a lift/elevator in Portsmouth Guildhall. The rest of the interior of this building is very uninspiring.
I am sure some will remember the original Police boxes.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

