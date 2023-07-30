Previous
Strawberry by wakelys
Photo 1270

Strawberry

Well what else do you do on a rainy day.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Read a trashy book?! Fabuulous triptych
July 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
A great triptych and presentation.
July 30th, 2023  
katy ace
This is really incredibly well done Sue. It seems like the perfect pastime to me.
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise