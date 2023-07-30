Sign up
Previous
Photo 1270
Strawberry
Well what else do you do on a rainy day.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
JackieR
ace
Read a trashy book?! Fabuulous triptych
July 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
A great triptych and presentation.
July 30th, 2023
katy
ace
This is really incredibly well done Sue. It seems like the perfect pastime to me.
July 30th, 2023
