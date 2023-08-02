Sign up
Previous
Photo 1273
Shakin Stevens
And his green door.
https://www.google.com/search?q=shakin%20stevens%20green%20door&tbm=
Following the local scarecrow trail there may be many more tunes to follow.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
4
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1778
photos
135
followers
99
following
348% complete
View this month »
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st August 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green-door
,
shakin
,
hi-scarecrow
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful find and a great shot. No need to write beware of the dog with a man like that on guard.
August 2nd, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha...love it....it is very well done indeed.
August 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
His legs look as though they are shaking
August 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Fun
August 2nd, 2023
