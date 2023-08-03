Previous
Slash by wakelys
Photo 1274

Slash

I am obviously not a Guns N' Roses fan as I had to ask who Slash was aka Saul Hudson. Slash is proudly standing high on a garage roof to get noticed.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
August 3rd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
He sure does look like a real scarecrow with his straw arms and feet. I wouldn't know who Slash was either!
August 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
He looks scary
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise