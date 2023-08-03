Sign up
Photo 1274
Slash
I am obviously not a Guns N' Roses fan as I had to ask who Slash was aka Saul Hudson. Slash is proudly standing high on a garage roof to get noticed.
3rd August 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd August 2023 9:21am
Tags
slash
,
hi-scarecrow
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
August 3rd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
He sure does look like a real scarecrow with his straw arms and feet. I wouldn't know who Slash was either!
August 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
He looks scary
August 3rd, 2023
