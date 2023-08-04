Sign up
Previous
Photo 1275
Ed Shearin !!!
Shape of Ewe. This one did make me smile especially as Ed is sitting on a farm wall.
4th August 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
hi-scarecrow
