Previous
Ed Shearin !!! by wakelys
Photo 1275

Ed Shearin !!!

Shape of Ewe. This one did make me smile especially as Ed is sitting on a farm wall.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise