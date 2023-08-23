Sign up
Previous
Photo 1294
Kate in the bush
We have driven by a couple of times and missed her so decided to walk instead and there we find Kate Bush hiding. I like the pun but a shame that such a well thought out scarecrow is hidden !
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1814
photos
135
followers
100
following
354% complete
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1289
1290
519
1291
1292
1293
520
1294
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
22nd August 2023 8:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
hi-scarecrow
Kathy A
ace
As soon as I saw this I thought it was Kate Winslett. Of course it makes sense that it is Kate Bush but now I’m wondering as Kate Bush has dark hair.
August 23rd, 2023
Kathryn M
Still a good concept...love it.
August 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Very clever and well spotted
August 23rd, 2023
