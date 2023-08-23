Previous
Kate in the bush by wakelys
Kate in the bush

We have driven by a couple of times and missed her so decided to walk instead and there we find Kate Bush hiding. I like the pun but a shame that such a well thought out scarecrow is hidden !
Susan Wakely

Kathy A ace
As soon as I saw this I thought it was Kate Winslett. Of course it makes sense that it is Kate Bush but now I’m wondering as Kate Bush has dark hair.
August 23rd, 2023  
Kathryn M
Still a good concept...love it.
August 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Very clever and well spotted
August 23rd, 2023  
