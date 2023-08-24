Sign up
Photo 1295
Beyonce
This needed rescuing in Snapseed as this was in a newsagents window that was in the shade. I think that she shops for clothes in the same place as Cher.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
hi-scarecrow
Dione Giorgio
She can't scare crows with pretty legs like those, haha.
August 24th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
So much fun!
August 24th, 2023
