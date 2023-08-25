Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1296
Elvis i think
The garden was so cluttered I couldn’t be sure he had been placed here or put out with the rubbish. He has obviously had a hard life. Living too close to Bob Marley may have been his ruin!
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1818
photos
132
followers
98
following
355% complete
View this month »
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Latest from all albums
1292
1293
520
521
1294
1295
522
1296
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
13th August 2023 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hi-scarecrow
Dione Giorgio
He forgot to put his shoes on, poor Elvis. Even his head seems to have been chopped off. Bob Marley must have been in a very bad mood when they met.
August 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
That's what happens when you smoke too much pot and do too many drugs!
August 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
🤣Elvis could never be abandoned, must be someone else
August 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close