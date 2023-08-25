Previous
Elvis i think by wakelys
The garden was so cluttered I couldn’t be sure he had been placed here or put out with the rubbish. He has obviously had a hard life. Living too close to Bob Marley may have been his ruin!
Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Dione Giorgio
He forgot to put his shoes on, poor Elvis. Even his head seems to have been chopped off. Bob Marley must have been in a very bad mood when they met.
August 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
That's what happens when you smoke too much pot and do too many drugs!
August 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
🤣Elvis could never be abandoned, must be someone else
August 25th, 2023  
