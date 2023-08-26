Sign up
Previous
Photo 1297
Rod Stewart
This was made by a team representing the Men’s Shed for more information see link.
https://menssheds.org.uk/what-is-a-mens-shed/
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1819
photos
132
followers
98
following
355% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
7th August 2023 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hi-scarecrow
Diana
ace
How fabulous, love the wellies and gloves! Not sure Rod would though 😁
August 26th, 2023
