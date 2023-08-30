Previous
Another Ed by wakelys
Photo 1301

Another Ed

Ed Sheeran seems to be a popular choice.
Well this is the last of my scarecrows.
It has been fun hunting them down and I have missed many. The votes were in at the weekend and prizes awarded but not sure who won but all worthy winners to me.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

