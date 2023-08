The winners

First prize went to Cro-asis. I didn’t show this one as the glare and reflection detracted from the scarecrows. My two favourites came 2nd and 3rd. Hayling Island as you can see is truly an island with most of the scarecrows being on the south and south east of the island. The Island is 4miles from top to bottom and 4miles across at the bottom left to right at the widest point. The population is approx 17000. This has been i fun month but happy that we have reached the end of the month.