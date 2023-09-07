Previous
Nine faces of a friend by wakelys
Photo 1309

Nine faces of a friend

Fun time as always. Playing with flash photography. Using on camera but mainly off camera flash. Amazing the difference lighting can make. Reflecting, deflecting and experimenting with lighting and settings.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

JackieR ace
Not sure about the middle ones!! But I think you got your own back.

A fab morning of playing in a stuffy, hot, airless 'studio' and definately learnt tons (and I can now use his camera and flash for the following tasks!)
September 7th, 2023  
katy ace
fascinating contrast in lighting but my favorite is all the different expressions!
September 7th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
September 7th, 2023  
