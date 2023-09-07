Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1309
Nine faces of a friend
Fun time as always. Playing with flash photography. Using on camera but mainly off camera flash. Amazing the difference lighting can make. Reflecting, deflecting and experimenting with lighting and settings.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1838
photos
131
followers
98
following
358% complete
View this month »
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
Latest from all albums
1305
527
1306
528
1307
1308
1309
529
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friend
JackieR
ace
Not sure about the middle ones!! But I think you got your own back.
A fab morning of playing in a stuffy, hot, airless 'studio' and definately learnt tons (and I can now use his camera and flash for the following tasks!)
September 7th, 2023
katy
ace
fascinating contrast in lighting but my favorite is all the different expressions!
September 7th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A fab morning of playing in a stuffy, hot, airless 'studio' and definately learnt tons (and I can now use his camera and flash for the following tasks!)