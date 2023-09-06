Sign up
Photo 1308
The Three Amigos
That’s what they call themselves.
We are having a week hot weather so an ideal time to meet on the beach for a Fish & Chip supper.
Hubby in the middle and he has known the friend to the left 48 years and the one to the right 60 years.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Tags
friends
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, great name! They look chilled and happy
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of the amigos enjoying the good life.
September 6th, 2023
