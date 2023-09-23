Previous
End of the Cobb. by wakelys
End of the Cobb.

The Cobb is a small artificial harbour and a lovely place to stop off for us when travelling west or on the return journey home.
More information here. https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryMagazine/DestinationsUK/Lyme-Regis/#:~:text=The%20Cobb%20is%20internationally%20known,are%20set%20in%20the%20area.
katy ace
Terrific image of it! So much history to absorb but thanks for the linkl. Also very glad you are feeling well enough to travel
September 23rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
French Lieutenant Woman sprang to mind
September 23rd, 2023  
Ingrid ace
I like that this photo 'sucks' me into it! The clouds are helping too!
September 23rd, 2023  
