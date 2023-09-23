Sign up
Previous
Photo 1325
End of the Cobb.
The Cobb is a small artificial harbour and a lovely place to stop off for us when travelling west or on the return journey home.
More information here.
https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryMagazine/DestinationsUK/Lyme-Regis/#:~:text=The%20Cobb%20is%20internationally%20known,are%20set%20in%20the%20area.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
sky
sea
sun
harbour
katy
ace
Terrific image of it! So much history to absorb but thanks for the linkl. Also very glad you are feeling well enough to travel
September 23rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
French Lieutenant Woman sprang to mind
September 23rd, 2023
Ingrid
ace
I like that this photo 'sucks' me into it! The clouds are helping too!
September 23rd, 2023
