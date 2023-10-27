Sign up
Previous
Photo 1359
Walk with Granddad
A little tweak of colours in Snapseed.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Views
25
Comments
13
Fav's
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
27th October 2023 10:22am
track
,
puddles
katy
ace
FAV! Love everything about this from the story, it tells, to the reflections, to the composition.
October 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
I do love the reflections.
October 27th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Delightful and instant fav
October 27th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
October 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and wonderful reflections.
October 27th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Sweet capture!
October 27th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 27th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous composition
October 27th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
aww, great reflection and subject matter
October 27th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Love this autumal reflection image
October 27th, 2023
KV
ace
Stellar reflection.
October 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture & puddle reflection.
October 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
A thoughtful photo. I like the reflections and how you caught the two from behind.
October 27th, 2023
