Walk with Granddad by wakelys
Photo 1359

Walk with Granddad

A little tweak of colours in Snapseed.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

katy ace
FAV! Love everything about this from the story, it tells, to the reflections, to the composition.
October 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
I do love the reflections.
October 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Delightful and instant fav
October 27th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
October 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and wonderful reflections.
October 27th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Sweet capture!
October 27th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous composition
October 27th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
aww, great reflection and subject matter
October 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Love this autumal reflection image
October 27th, 2023  
KV ace
Stellar reflection.
October 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture & puddle reflection.
October 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A thoughtful photo. I like the reflections and how you caught the two from behind.
October 27th, 2023  
