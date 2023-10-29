Sign up
Previous
Photo 1361
Braving the weather
Minutes after taking this we had wind, rain and hail. (Windy weather not flatulence)
This was taken yesterday. The weather is not very inviting so not planning on going far today.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
5
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th October 2023 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
While it looks pleasant, the weather sounds unattractive!
October 29th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Lovely leading line, it looks very inviting
October 29th, 2023
katy
ace
I like the composition of this with the riders traveling through the tree covered path. The sign on the left is a nice addition. FAV
Not flatulence lol!
October 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture! Love the overal scene and light.
October 29th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
October 29th, 2023
