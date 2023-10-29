Previous
Braving the weather by wakelys
Photo 1361

Braving the weather

Minutes after taking this we had wind, rain and hail. (Windy weather not flatulence)
This was taken yesterday. The weather is not very inviting so not planning on going far today.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
While it looks pleasant, the weather sounds unattractive!
October 29th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Lovely leading line, it looks very inviting
October 29th, 2023  
katy ace
I like the composition of this with the riders traveling through the tree covered path. The sign on the left is a nice addition. FAV

Not flatulence lol!
October 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture! Love the overal scene and light.
October 29th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise